Letters to the Editor: Is the city being naive in its goals for housing homeless people?

To the editor: In speaking about his audit critical of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, City Controller Ron Galperin said: “The goals that were set were not unreasonable.” How does he know?

Many homeless people have drug or alcohol problems. They say they want housing, but they will do nothing for it. They are unwilling to help themselves, and they want to live in areas of their choice.

I think Galperin has to get on the streets and see for himself if the city has set realistic goals for moving more homeless people into housing.

Michael Taylor, Los Angeles

To the editor: I have worked in homeless services for 32 years. During that time I have worked with countless outreach workers. Hands down, LAHSA has some of the best outreach workers I have ever meet.

It is regrettable the city of Los Angeles has not built the housing and shelters needed to meet the housing goals it set for LAHSA, and that the county has not funded the mental health and substance abuse facilities needed to meet the treatment goals.

The audit is not about LAHSA’s failing, it is about the failure of the city and the county.

Dorit Dowler-Guerrero, Los Angeles