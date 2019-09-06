Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Fond memories of fleeing a packed MD-80 on the ground

American Airlines
American Airlines MD-80 jetliners at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in 2008.
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Sep. 8, 2019
3 AM
Share

To the editor: My fondest “memory” of the MD-80, which recently exited American Airlines’ fleet, was trying to get off of one as quickly as possible.

I was one of those McDonnell Douglas employees who volunteered to be part of the federally mandated 90-second emergency evacuation test. What started out as a Saturday morning casually sitting in a fully occupied MD-80 turned into a frantic effort to deplane as quickly as possible. It didn’t help that one of the emergency exits was deliberately blocked, to imitate a real-life possibility.

Running back and forth between the wing and rear exits, I finally saw my best chance was the tail emergency ramp, and out the plane I went. We cheered when the last person exited the plane.

We were later invited to view a video made of the evacuation. I can still remember my embarrassment as my fellow evacuees and I viewed my indecisive jaunt up and down the empty aisle.

Advertisement

I wish I could have been on one of those final flights. With luck, it would have been my best exit.

Jim Endsley, Lakewood

OpinionLetters to the Editor
Newsletters
Get our weekly Opinion newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement