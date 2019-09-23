Letters to the Editor: Think the Expo Line is bad now? Wait until all that dense housing opens

To the editor: As a frequent recreational rider on the Expo Line, I can vouch for the fact that things work pretty smoothly 75% of the time. The remaining 25%, however, includes both morning and evening rush hours when the public is not well served. (“L.A. Metro is running fewer Expo Line trains. Riders say they feel like sardines,” Sept. 22)

Add to the current problem the thousands of people who will soon be moving into all of those apartments and condos along the Expo corridor, and the future looks “Blade Runner” grim.

If Los Angeles’ leaders are truly serious about getting people out of cars, the alternatives provided must be at least less miserable than colonoscopy. Otherwise, the only people who will use transit are those who have no other options.

Sean McDaniel, Santa Monica

To the editor: Traffic in Los Angeles is getting worse. Air quality is the worst it’s been in decades.

The best thing would be for public transit to expand into all parts of the city, and instead the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is cutting service frequency?

Maybe ridership would increase if public transportation was more frequent and available more hours. Since it travels mostly at street grade, Expo Line trains should have full signal priority so they do not slow to a crawl and people can get across town faster.

Christina R. Flores, Los Angeles