Letters to the Editor: Republicans are desperate not to talk about the evidence against Trump

To the editor: Republicans disrupt the impeachment deposition of the deputy assistant secretary of defense. The White House tells people not to comply with the impeachment inquiry. The State Department refuses to produce subpoenaed documents. Republicans threaten whistleblowers, whose identities are protected by law.

The Republican strategy is to prevent evidence from reaching the light of day. It must mean that President Trump doesn’t have a defense on the merits.

If Trump were innocent, Republicans would be falling all over themselves to produce evidence, not to suppress it.

Bruce Janger, Santa Monica

To the editor: As a retired history teacher, I wonder how I could open a discussion with young students on similar moments in our past after such a display by legislators.

Republican lawmakers, whose core job in Washington seems to have escaped them, pounded on the door of the committee room and demanded entry and fairness. In reality, their position right now has to do with their minority status in the House.

Yes, being in the legislative minority is a grinding exercise in humiliation, but it’s no excuse for ignoring the Constitution. House Democrats labored in those vineyards for eight years.

In the immortal words of White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, get over it.

Andrew M. Siegel, Santa Barbara

To the editor: How Trumpish of the Republicans to storm an impeachment deposition. How ignorant of them too.

Law enforcement does not allow “suspects” or their attorneys in the room when they are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses in deciding whether to prosecute. This is exactly what the impeachment committee is doing -- gathering evidence.

Once the three committees conducting the investigation decide to pursue charges and the House passes articles of impeachment, Trump will have his trial in the Senate and his attorneys will be allowed to respond to the evidence. Republicans will then decide whether to follow the law or ignore it.

In any case, however they decide, they better remember that the rules they follow today will be used in the future by the other party under similar circumstances. The Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent.

Shirley Conley, Gardena

To the editor: I believe psychologists have a phrase that explains why “about two dozen Republican members of Congress stormed a secure hearing room,” disrupting the impeachment inquiry.

It’s called “consciousness of (Trump’s) guilt.”

Bill Freeman, Canoga Park