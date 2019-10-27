Column: Democratic Rep. Katie Hill messed up, but she should not have resigned

I really wish U.S. Rep. Katie Hill had not resigned.

The Antelope Valley freshman Democrat has been charged with no crime, is going through what appears to be a miserable divorce, has always been frank about her bisexuality, had a relationship with a member of her campaign staff, but has denied an accusation that she had an affair with a male congressional staffer when she got to Washington, D.C., earlier this year. She is now the subject of a House ethics probe.

Should we have expected more from her? Yes, and I will get to that in a moment.

But she has done nothing — that we know of at least — that should have led her to step down.

If indeed she had a sexual relationship with a staffer in her congressional office, that should have earned a slap on the wrist for the 32-year-old Democrat. To show how seriously Congress takes that sort of thing, it wasn’t even until last year that the House changed its rules to prohibit relationships between members and their employees. For decades, male lawmakers got away with those sort of shenanigans. Wouldn’t you know it, the first one to fall afoul of the rule is a woman, and a bisexual woman, at that.

I think Hill, to her credit, is taking one for the party.

Unlike Republicans, who can pay off porn stars, proudly boast of sexual assault and still maintain their standing with voters.

Take, for example, the craven Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, who has been charged with stealing campaign funds, some of which he allegedly used on trips with his family, others of which he allegedly used on trips with his lovers. He not only didn’t resign, he dug in. And his constituents in eastern San Diego County reelected him in 2018 while he was under this shadow!

His wife has now pleaded guilty and he still hasn’t had the decency to resign. The only thing he has going in his favor is that, as far as I know, there are no naked selfies of him circulating around the Internet.

Which brings me to Hill’s biggest sin.

Quite apart from the harsh double standards faced by female politicians — they can’t be too shrill, they have to be likable, on and on — Hill is also being punished, or punishing herself, for one colossally fantastically unbelievably stupid move: Posing for nude photographs, alone and with a (presumably) female lover, while running for Congress.

Someone released intimate photos of her that were published by the Daily Mail and the conservative website Red State, which has pursued this story with Kenneth Starr-like glee.

In one of the photos, she’s naked and sporting an iron-cross-like tattoo that Red State has alleged is a Nazi symbol. She is holding a bong and she appears to be stoned. In 2017, when the photo was taken, she was within her legal rights to use cannabis recreationally, but let’s face it, it’s not a good look for a neophyte congresswoman to be photographed naked about to take a bong hit. Even one from cannabis-friendly California.

Whoever disseminated the photos has committed a horrendous invasion of her privacy, and is trying to destroy her. Rightfully, she has contacted U.S. Capitol Police.

A series of text messages were also published by Red State, in which Hill appears to admit being drunk at last spring’s Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco, and intimating she has a drinking problem.

Does she? Maybe. And if she does, she should have said so, and announced a trip to rehab. Plenty of American politicians admit they have a substance abuse problem, get the help, do the work and resume their responsibilities as elected officials.

Hill became a star of the 2018 campaign. “Vice” followed her around for a documentary series, and called her “the most millennial candidate ever.”

After she won the Democratic primary, she faced longtime Republican incumbent Steve Knight. Next to the wooden former cop, she was a breath of fresh air. She beat him by 9 percentage points.

But maybe it was exactly her millennialism that did her in. I can think of few things more millennial than being destroyed for posing naked for photos that can be disseminated with the push of a button.

There’s one more thing: Her husband, Kenneth Heslep, who says in divorce papers that he’s a stay-at-home spouse, has asked for alimony. Good luck getting it, buddy, now that her career has imploded.