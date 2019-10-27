Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with staffer

Rep. Katie Hill (D-Santa Clarita) resigned Sunday after allegations that she engaged in affairs with a congressional aide and a campaign staff member were made public earlier this month.

Hill announced the resignation in a letter to constituents, saying she was stepping down “with a broken heart.”

“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation,” Hill wrote.

“I know that as long as I am in Congress, we’ll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt.

“For the mistakes made along the way and the people who have been hurt, I am sorry, and I am learning I am not a perfect person and never pretended to be,” Hill wrote.

The resignation marks a dramatic fall for Hill, who was elected to Congress as part of the “blue wave” that allowed Democrats to take the House in 2018. She had been a regular presence on cable news shows and a leader among House freshman Democrats.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.



See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

Last week, the House Ethics Committee announced it was investigating whether Hill “may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff,” an allegation Hill has denied. House rules were changed last year to prohibit relationships between members and their employees.

On Wednesday, in another letter to constituents, Hill again denied the alleged relationship with a House staff member but acknowledged she was involved in a separate relationship with a member of her campaign staff “during the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage.”

“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” the letter read.

Last weekend, the conservative website RedState published a series of articles alleging that Hill had engaged in relationships with a member of her campaign staff and the House staffer.

On Tuesday, Hill said she had contacted U.S. Capitol Police after intimate photos of her and another person were published by the website.

Hill, who is in divorce proceedings with her husband of nine years, Kenneth Heslep, claimed Heslep “seems determined to try to humiliate me.”