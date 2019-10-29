Letters to the Editor: Trump voters, you support a president who vilifies the free press

To the editor: Some letter writers are critical of the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board for opposing President Trump. Fortunately for them, they live in a country that still has a free press.

I say this because these letter writers support a man who will stand before an audience, point to the journalists present and say without hesitation or shame some variation of his criticism that the media are “the enemy of the people.” I know of no other president who has so disparaged and vilified the press in this country.

Not all newspapers get it right all the time; they do err. Fortunately there is sufficient exposure and fact-checking to publicize errors and make corrections.

Trump’s statement that journalists are the enemy of the people tells me volumes about the man, and that does not bode well for this country or its people.

Ed J. Mizrahi, Woodland Hills

To the editor: One writer says that he voted for Trump in 2016 because of the economy and defense, and he has not been disappointed.

None of our allies will trust us again after Trump. And, when the economy crashes, the Federal Reserve will not be able to stimulate growth sufficiently by lowering interest rates because they already are low. Plus, we have a trillion-dollar annual budget deficit.

I am glad this letter writer is happy. No one else is.

Keith Herried, Los Angeles