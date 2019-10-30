Letters to the Editor: Team Trump’s smearing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is disgraceful

To the editor: President Trump has reached a new low. He and his stalwarts have questioned the loyalty of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, who gave his deposition to the House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry.

Vindman’s incredible history of patriotism mirrors my father’s, who like Vindman came to the U.S. from Ukraine. He arrived here as a teenager and went on to serve in the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. He fought in major battles and was temporarily blinded from mustard gas.

My father died at age 56 from a heart condition he acquired in the service. He didn’t get to grow old with his wife or see his grandchildren because he gave his life for this country.

By questioning Vindman’s loyalty, Trump offended families like mine and once again brought shame to our country. We will remember this when we cast our ballots.

Advertisement

Sylvia Takacs, Encino

..

To the editor: Neither the military nor the State Department makes foreign policy; they implement and follow the policies of the administration. They provide opinion or advice when asked.

It is scary that House Democrats considered Vindman’s opinion worth hearing. When the military or the State Department can publicly object to the direction of foreign policy and openly challenge the administration, democracy is in danger.

Advertisement

Vindman violated the trust placed in him, and the military should act on the violation of security standards he swore to uphold. If he felt so strongly about Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president, he should have resigned his commission.

Alan L. Strzemieczny, Riverside

The writer is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.

..

To the editor: Perhaps those hinting about Vindman’s loyalty, both in the media and in Congress, should have worn their uniforms and ribbons while smearing a real patriot.

Oh, that’s right, they either didn’t bother to serve or, at least with Trump, actively avoided it.

Martin Wauson, Westminster

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I can’t help but recall the outrage over professional football quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem and disrespecting our military when listening to the very same people questioning the loyalty of Vindman, a decorated war veteran and patriot.

Jesse Albert, Los Angeles