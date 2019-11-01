Letters to the Editor: Of course LAX’s new taxi and rideshare lot had a disastrous debut

To the editor: I had the misfortune to fly into Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 29, the first day of operation for the new remote taxi and rideshare lot known as LAXit.

Did the geniuses who designed this system consider that the elderly and disabled might be unable to heave their luggage into and out of the new shuttle buses? What about a parent with three small children, a stroller, four suitcases and a car seat? What happens during downpours to the people waiting in the mostly uncovered lot? It does sometimes rain here.

By the time I finally got into a cab, I would have been halfway home had the old curbside pickup system still been in place.

What a fantastic welcome to Los Angeles for tourists and business travelers.

Advertisement

Laura Lieberman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have to laugh at car-coddled Angelenos, addled because their curbside LAX Uber and Lyft rides have been moved to a pickup lot a few minutes away — a lot, I should add, replete with food trucks and employees wearing branded hats and jackets to direct them.

Don’t they know about the LAX Flyaway bus service to Hollywood, Long Beach, Van Nuys and Union Station? From my Los Feliz apartment, I walk 20 minutes to a subway station (towing a wheeled suitcase), take the train to Union Station, and about 45 minutes later, I’m at the airport (all for $9.75).

Advertisement

I save both gas and road space. Even families can easily do this.

I know L.A. is bus-adverse, but I didn’t think anyone was so precious as to need this much hand-holding.

R. Daniel Foster, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The situation described at the new LAXit lot seems chaotic.

I live on the Westside of Los Angeles and am fortunate enough to live close to a city bus stop. If I arrive at LAX and it isn’t too late at night, I will take the shuttle at the terminal to the city bus lot and then a public bus that stops close to my house for under $2.

Perhaps more people should look at this option if they have a bus line accessible to them.

Kathleen Battersby, Culver City

Advertisement

..

To the editor: L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz seems to be the only person who understands that removing taxis from curbside pickup will end their business. I don’t have any affiliation with a taxi company, but I dislike seeing hard workers ruined financially because of poor planning.

The City Council should pass Koretz’s motion calling for the return of curbside cab service. Put the taxis back at the terminals instead of putting them out of business.

Lynn Mullins, Redondo Beach