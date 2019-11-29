Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Editorial: The clock is ticking on California’s next fire season. We need to get ready

Fire window illustration
Fire season has grown longer and more dangerous in recent years.
(Edmon de Haro / For The Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
Nov. 29, 2019
4 AM
Share

Dangerous, destructive, seemingly apocalyptic wildfires have always been an element of life in California. Like earthquakes, they’re part of the deal people make to live in a state that also offers a culture of reinvention, extraordinary natural beauty and, much of the time, fabulous weather.

But fire season — those summer and fall months when humidity plummets and hot desert winds roar through canyons and mountain passes — has changed in recent years. It’s grown longer and more dangerous. Half of the state’s 20 most destructive fires have occurred in the last four years. And about 150 people have died in wildfires in California since 2015, about as many as were killed in wildfires in the previous 82 years.

There’s no mystery as to why. Climate change has exacerbated the state’s naturally dry and windy inclination even as humans have pushed development into historically risky areas, building homes and businesses in dry, vegetation-rich parts of the state and extending transmission lines to power them.

The power lines, the new development, the changing climate — this was a volatile situation even before the state’s utilities failed to invest in the technology, sometimes simple technology, that would have made their lines less vulnerable to sparking during the intensifying seasonal high winds. The combination, though, has been catastrophic. Power lines have ignited more than 2,000 wildfires just since 2014. Overall, seven of the 10 deadliest and most destructive fires in California were started by downed or sparking power lines or electrical equipment, including the Thomas fire in 2017 that was, at least until the following year, the largest wildfire in state history.

Opinion
Power lines are still starting California wildfires. We can’t wait three years for a fix
Power lines fire graphic
Opinion
Power lines are still starting California wildfires. We can’t wait three years for a fix
Wildfires and blackouts. This is no way to live
Advertisement

And nothing in the state’s history compares with the past, terrible 12 months. First came the worst fire season on record, beginning in November 2018, and then, in October and November of 2019, there were deliberate power blackouts on an unprecedented scale. The outages were intended to stop fires but actually added to the chaos, confusion, cost and peril.

It can’t happen again. And the responsibility to make sure it doesn’t rests with California’s elected officials, regulators and utilities.

Now that the smoke has cleared and the winds have calmed, at least for the moment, it’s time for fast action — faster than government is used to moving. Even while continuing to work toward major long-term changes such as restructuring Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest investor-owned utility, and building local renewable-energy systems, Californians will be looking to their leaders to show the appropriate urgency on safeguards that will be in place by the time peak fire season hits in 2020.

To that end, we talked to or heard from energy and land-use experts, state officials, legislators, utility executives, regulators, ratepayer advocates and others and came up with a few actions that can be reasonably begun over the next year in two critical areas — the state’s electrical grid and land use — to ensure that future fire seasons aren’t as dangerous and disruptive as the last.

Opinion
Editorial: California will never control raging wildfires if it doesn’t stop building in high-risk areas
Fires high-risk areas
Opinion
Editorial: California will never control raging wildfires if it doesn’t stop building in high-risk areas
Despite the overwhelming evidence, California leaders haven’t adopted the housing and land-use reforms to make California communities safer from wildfires.

Advertisement

OpinionEditorials
Newsletter
Get our weekly Opinion newsletter
The Times Editorial Board
Follow Us
The Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement