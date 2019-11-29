To the editor: For President Trump to insert himself into the Navy’s handling of SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was set to be demoted after his conviction for posing in Iraq with the body of an Islamic State fighter, is about as outrageous a move as imaginable.

Clearly, the president doesn’t have the slightest inkling of what it takes to maintain a dedicated professional military. A responsible chain of command that not only seeks to instill but also maintain and enforce discipline is at the very core of what keeps our country safe and ready to defend itself.

What a horrific trail of scorched earth Trump is leaving behind. Whether hoping for a Senate conviction is realistic, the need to impeach this would-be autocrat is obvious. If the past three years constitute insufficient evidence, then what future conduct could possibly be enough?

Let’s hope that what is yet to be revealed in this impeachment process is enough for “right” to prevail 11 months from now.

Jeffrey S. Weiss, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Imagine firing a loyal Navy official for obeying the law.

Gallagher was charged and then acquitted in the stabbing death of an Islamic State military captive, but he posed with the corpse for a picture. This is against military code. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer rightfully sought to demote Gallagher.

Spencer was fired because Trump “lost confidence” in him, the same excuse used by the president when he recalled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from Ukraine.

Lorraine Knopf, Santa Monica

To the editor: Now, whatever suspect military move Fox News pundits may propound — even dictating what decoration a disgraced enlisted man may wear on his uniform — Trump accepts it as a command and dutifully orders our armed forces to comply.

He is truly a commander in chief like no other. Just ask any admiral or general about what a sterling example Trump provides for troops who are bound by international laws of warfare.

Dennis Alston, Atwater, Calif.