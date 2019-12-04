To the editor: It is with sadness that those of us who live on Catalina have watched our beloved island home move away from William Wrigley Jr.'s philosophy of creating a place for “rich and poor alike.”

Movies at the iconic Avalon Theatre, which will no longer show first-run films, have been priced out of the budget of many island families who work for modest wages at the hotels, restaurants and shops catering to visitors.

Surely the Catalina Island Co., which owns the theater, can follow Wrigley’s vision and find a way to keep this vital part of the history and culture of Avalon intact, even if it means absorbing a bit of financial loss.

Karen McKay, Avalon

To the editor: Oh, give me a break. The Catalina Island Co. is flush with money. During summer months, there are a thousand visitors on the island each weekend.

Company officials cannot figure out how to keep the Avalon Theatre open? How about changing the movie time? We can’t make our 7:45 p.m. boat to the mainland when the movie starts at 7. Also, give movie discount tickets to everyone who takes the tour of the Catalina Casino.

I’m sure Catalina Island Co. officials can brainstorm many ways to increase movie attendance during the summer months. If not, they should find something else to do for employment.

Diane Thornton, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a child of the 1950s, I went with my family to Catalina almost every summer. I remember my first visit to the Avalon Theatre — we saw “Tonight We Sing” with Ezio Pinza.

The fact that I can remember that after all these years when I have trouble remembering which movie I saw last week speaks volumes of that moviegoing experience. Sadly, too many places like the Avalon Theatre have been relegated to memory only.

Diane Blank, Encino