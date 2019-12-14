To the editor: Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee were truthful about one thing during the hearings on articles of impeachment: Some Democratic members of Congress called for impeachment from the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency. They did this not out of hatred, but because Trump had already committed impeachable acts.

There was the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in violation of campaign finance law. Later, Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey to try to stop the investigation of possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government. He attempted to fire Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, instructed White House counsel Don McGahn to lie about it, and attempted to intimidate and influence witnesses. In violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, he has retained ownership of his businesses, therefore receiving money from foreign governments that spend at his hotels.

Now, with impeachment underway, it’s worth remembering that in 2018, he said people would revolt if he was impeached. So yes, Democrats have been calling for Trump’s impeachment since the beginning of his presidency, and with very good reason.

Joe McLaughlin, Los Angeles

To the editor: Russia and Ukraine? Forget them both. Forget the infamous July 25 phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Forget high crimes and misdemeanors that may or not have occurred.

Let’s look instead at other reasons Trump should be impeached.

Trump’s personal “style” of hostility, bigotry, misogyny, despotic swaggering and total lack of ethics are proof enough that he should be removed. Would the owner of any private company, from a mom-and-pop hardware store to a major corporation, consider hiring anyone with Trump’s obvious flaws?

Until now I thought no. But after the recent hearings, I see that Trump’s behavior is held in the highest regard by Republicans.

Philip DiGiacomo, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Democrats cheered the Justice Department inspector general’s statement that there was no “documentary evidence” that the Russia investigation was initiated based on political bias. Nonetheless, the lack of documentary evidence regarding Trump’s intentions on Ukraine did not prevent the Judiciary Committee from asserting that the president abused his power.

Claiming also that impeachment is necessary to protect the Constitution, Democrats tossed the Constitution aside in claiming that Trump obstructed Congress because he refused requests by their investigators.

When the executive and legislation branches have a dispute, it is the responsibility of the judiciary to settle it. Apparently, Democrats chose not to follow that path to avoid probable defeat.

The result is that the impeachment articles are based on an abuse of power charge with no supporting documentary evidence and an obstruction charge that represents an abuse of power by the legislative branch.

Scott Perley, Irvine

To the editor: When the Mueller report came out, some Democrats said they were given an impeachment road map based on the president’s obstruction of the investigation. “Road map” was a sound bite voiced again and again, and I expected to take that trip on solid ground.

Instead, Democrats appear to have boarded a leaky boat bound for Ukraine. Why not use all the detailed evidence provided by Mueller?

Linda Shahinian, Culver City

To the editor: In addition to other good reasons for impeachment that have been advanced, these proceedings may produce a substantial benefit in deterring Trump from further violating his oath of office.

William Winslow, Santa Monica