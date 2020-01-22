To the editor: It should be no surprise that a president who is tone deaf to public perception, a president who cares only about his base, a president who has defended those accused of the abuse of women, has named Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz to his impeachment defense team.

Starr was separated from his position as chancellor of Baylor University in Texas after it was determined that he had mishandled the investigation of sexual assaults at the school. Dershowitz has defended notorious figures of history, was a good friend of the loathsome, late Jeffrey Epstein, and has been accused by one of Epstein’s victims of being a beneficiary of his scheme to lure underage females into providing sexual services.

The president is certainly entitled to choose whomever he wishes to represent him. His poor judgment in selecting famed but tainted attorneys for his impeachment defense is noted with disgust by those of us who have not fallen into the Trump orbit.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

To the editor: I was outraged by the print edition headline “A defender of O.J., Israel and Epstein.”

The title suggests that Dershowitz defends ugly or disreputable entities, including a man found liable for two wrongful deaths, a sexual predator and Israel. The message of the headline is that Israel is in a class of evildoers.

I focus on the headline because the actual article says little about Israel; it mentions in passing that Dershowitz is an ardent supporter of that country. So, the unfair headline seemingly linking Israel to two very bad people is unwarranted, unsupported and most offensive.

Joel Grossman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Dershowitz, who was on the O.J. Simpson defense team, seems to be using the “if [the glove] doesn’t fit, you must acquit” defense for the president.

Now, it’s “if the Constitution doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Alan Matis, Sherman Oaks