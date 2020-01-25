To the editor: Los Angeles has crumbling infrastructure, a worsening homelessness crisis, terrible traffic, blighted neighborhoods and a host of other “real” problems — and our City Council spends time passing a resolution asking Major League Baseball to award the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to the Dodgers because of cheating by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox?

Really?

Jeff Davine, West Hills

..

To the editor: Get a grip, City Council. The Dodgers don’t want the dirty 2017 and 2018 World Series trophies. No true Dodger fan does either. Maybe the Dodgers would have won a fair fight, maybe not. Nobody knows.

What we do know is that the Astros cheated, and members of the team have not been punished. Not only did they willingly cheat at baseball, they were willing to trash the careers of Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and others so they could have their moment. Shame on each and every Astros player who heard the trash can bang coming from the dugout and knew what it meant.

All of the Astros players who were on those teams should be banned for life. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said it was too complicated to sort out which players knew and which ones didn’t. Who cares? It’s a team, and it cheated.

Everyone on the Astros shared the benefit of winning the World Series — the money, the fame, the ring. Now they need to share the responsibility for the horrible things their team did.

Robert F. Brink, Rancho Palos Verdes

..

To the editor: I’m old enough to remember when the city evicted many poor people from Chavez Ravine to accommodate the Dodgers when owner Walter O’Malley moved the team here from Brooklyn before the 1958 season.

Maybe the team could open up the Dodger Stadium parking lot and other facilities to the public in the off season.

Joseph Donohue, Palm Desert