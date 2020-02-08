Letters to the Editor: History will lionize Romney, Schiff and Pelosi; Trump and McConnell, not so much

To the editor: One hundred years from now, history will remember five names from this impeachment:

President Trump will be remembered for his unequaled abuse of power and subversion of the Constitution.

Atty. Gen. William Barr will be remembered for his consistent effort to undermine the rule of law to protect the most corrupt presidential administration in U.S. history.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be remembered for her tremendous leadership of the House in opposition to the most corrupt presidential administration in U.S. history.

Rep. Adam Schiff will be remembered for his exceptional leadership as a House manager in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Finally, Sen. Mitt Romney will be remembered for his courage, commitment to the Constitution and his abiding religious faith.

In contrast, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and the other Republican senators who failed the American people will be erased from memory.

Edward Starr, Pomona

..

To the editor: We’ve grown accustomed to a Republican Party that supports and defends its leader at any cost. That said, I as a Democrat readily admit that Romney deserves praise.

But I hope that when the history books are written, we do not leave out Sen. Doug Jones. Facing a tough reelection campaign in Alabama, the Democrat nevertheless voted to convict Trump on both articles of impeachment. (Romney voted to convict Trump on one article.)

In explaining his decision, Jones said, “It is simply a matter of right and wrong.”

Walter Garcia, Pacoima

..

To the editor: As an 89-year-old American who has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the civil rights era, the Vietnam War and so many other significant and difficult times, I believe nothing compares with what I have witnessed these past three years, culminating with the farcical acquittal of an unprincipled, immoral, dishonest president.

The Republicans’ defense of the president was a total manipulation, both of the Constitution and of the truth itself.

The 2020 election will determine the future of this country for many years to come. It seems inconceivable to me that most Americans are happy enough with Trump’s governing to reelect him. If they are, then I grieve for my children, grandchildren and the other half of the country.

I take solace in the fact that I am 89 years old.

Bob Murtha, Santa Maria

..

To the editor: This impeachment was never about ethics. It’s always been totally about politics.

The Democrats’ ethical sensibilities only surfaced after their undeveloped, clumsy case against Trump went to the Senate. There, they wanted to question, to get to the bottom of things, but they got a taste of their own Machiavellian medicine.

The question from the very beginning was not whether the president should be impeached and removed, but whether he can be impeached and removed. That was answered with his acquittal.

Jack Kaczorowski, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Not much has been written about what would have happened if Trump had been convicted. Obviously, Mike Pence would be president.

But Democratic candidates would have also had to rejigger their campaigns to attack Pence, who could have plausibly claimed not to have been involved in Trump’s policy decisions. After all, Trump has repeatedly said he makes all the decisions.

Many independent, moderate and low-information voters might have opted to give a chance to someone in office for only nine months.

Perhaps leaving Trump in office will prove to be a better outcome for Democrats in November.

Ken Brock, Yucca Valley

..

To the editor: It is certainly true that our nation is as divided as it’s ever been. Under Trump’s presidency, partisanship has reached a toxic level, and I shudder to think what will happen if he remains in office for four more years.

The way I see it, Republicans share a larger blame for the current state of affairs.

I recall newly inaugurated President Obama in 2009 attempting to work with Republicans in Congress. I also remember McConnell vowing to make him a “one-term president” and urging his colleagues to obstruct everything and anything that the president tried to do.

Knowing full well that Trump is guilty as sin and that the House managers proved their case, Republicans voted to acquit him, further emboldening a president with autocratic tendencies and validating his core belief that he is above the law.

Democracy may not be dead yet, but as far as I’m concerned, it is in a deep coma.

Ramona Salinas Saenz, Alhambra

..

To the editor: What frightens me is the fact that this impeachment was a political move by the Democratic Party to unseat a president who was duly voted into office in 2016 and who will be reelected in 2020.

I find it disgusting that members of the Democratic Party impeached the president for purely political reasons. This has been a frightening lesson.

Gregory Sirbu, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: Trump skipped golden opportunities during the National Prayer Breakfast and his subsequent televised remarks celebrating his acquittal to try to unify the nation.

Instead, he chose to be vindictive and uncouth in tearing the nation further apart. This bodes ill for what we the citizens of this great country can expect from him in the coming months.

Instead of uniting and healing the wounds inflicted by impeachment, Trump has chosen to be vindictive.

Sam Silberberg, Laguna Woods