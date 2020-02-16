Letters to the Editor: Finally, someone calls out the insanity of the false-eyelash trend

To the editor: Thank you, Robin Abcarian. I could not agree more that the false eyelash craze is out of control.

But I’m more taken aback by the two enormous caterpillars affixed to where eyebrows used to be. Bring back the natural beauty that is in us all. Please.

Katherine Strohlein, Redondo Beach

..

Advertisement

To the editor: When the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen was liberated, the surviving women were showered and deloused. Then one soldier gave every one of them lipstick. That boosted their morale because makeup was what gave them back their dignity.

Women have always worn makeup for the sake of enhancing their features. However, many tend to overdo it with too much eye shadow, heavy eyeliner and mascara. They look as if they have black holes in their faces.

Women need to wear heavier makeup on camera so they won’t look pale or seem to disappear into the background, but why lay it on so thick for everyday wear?

Grace Hampton, Burbank

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Abcarian asserts that it is Fox News that has foisted on women the extreme feminine aesthetic of false eyelashes.

I think each woman makes her own choices about these things based on myriad factors, none of them involving Fox News. I’m no fan of these eyelashes either, but I am “pro-choice” for every woman to make her own decisions about such things.

It seems as if some writers start out every column, no matter the subject matter, with the idea of criticizing President Trump, Republicans or Fox News. This piece could serve as Exhibit A. It is exactly this kind of wild-eyed liberal obsession with certain things that drives moderates away from progressives.

Andrew Harvey, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Doesn’t anyone remember the 1960s? We all wore false eyelashes, push-up bras, miniskirts.

Maybe it’s a trend, something that comes and goes, like bell-bottom trousers.

Advertisement

Sylvia Redleaf, Beverly Hills