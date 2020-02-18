Letters to the Editor: The electoral college makes no sense. Just ask other countries

To the editor: The letter to the editor comparing the final score of a football game to the electoral college was ridiculous. Sports have their own set of rules, and for the most part the winner is the team with the most points or runs.

Elections in the United States are determined by the principle of one person, one vote. The candidate who gets the most votes is the winner — except for the president.

The electoral college was contrived as one way to get the small states to ratify the Constitution. Those states were afraid of being overshadowed by the larger ones. Today, presidential elections should be determined by people, not states. It shouldn’t matter where you live; it should only matter that you vote.

Many democracies that came after the United States studied our Constitution and adopted much of it for their own governments — but not the electoral college. It simply makes no sense, so they go by one person, one vote.

We should too.

John Jones, Canyon Country