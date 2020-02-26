Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Letters to the Editor: Women’s bravery ended Harvey Weinstein’s reign of terror

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on Feb. 10.
(Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images)
Feb. 26, 2020
To the editor: Given the smirks and the bravado that convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein showcased during his trial in New York, “fallen Hollywood titan” seems a generous description of this serial terrorizer, rapist and abuser.

I hope there is a better way to describe the fall of a powerful man who hurt so many people than to somehow make him frail or bewildered (quote: “he looked around as if confused” when being handcuffed). Personally, the responses I was more interested in were those of the women who came forward — their bravery deserved to be the contrast to Weinstein’s weakness when his reign of terror ceased to be effective.

Sarah Buttenwieser, Northampton, Mass.

To the editor: On a bad day for Weinstein, there is some good news for him. His walker won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Robert Souders, Hermosa Beach

OpinionLetters to the Editor
