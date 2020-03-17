Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debated without an audience. More of that, please

To the editor: I watched the Democratic presidential debate debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, and it confirmed what I had long suspected: No audience is needed.

Indeed, it is a hindrance to the flow of replies to questions by the moderators and responses to an opponent’s remarks. The interruptions of applause or boos by audience members are disruptive and unnecessary.

Jean K. Lamphere, San Diego

To the editor: Most young people support Sanders because he is tired of the same old politics in which nothing gets better except for the wealthy.

If Biden wins the nomination, he should pick Sanders as his running mate. The No. 1 and No. 2 candidates should make up the Democratic ticket. If Biden wins and does not pick Sanders, I will not vote for him in November — period.

It makes perfect sense to have the Democratic ticket comprise the two candidates who got the most votes. This idea that the winner should pick someone other than the candidate who came the closest to winning the nomination makes no sense.

If he does not choose Sanders, I will not vote for Biden, even if it means another term for Trump. The president isn’t the problem right now; rather, it’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, our new Supreme Court justices and the 63 million people who voted for Trump.

Michael Gabriel, Los Angeles

To the editor: The question not asked by the CNN moderators to Biden and Sanders: If you were elected president, how would you get your proposed legislation (including a new healthcare bill) passed if you do not have the support of majorities in Congress?

Morry Korman, Palm Springs

To the editor: Where were Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar when we needed them?

Dave Riley, Laguna Woods