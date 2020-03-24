Letters to the Editor: Airlines will need to do more than improve legroom if they want a bailout

To the editor: The idea of bailing out U.S. airlines after they spent 96% of free cash flow over the last decade, some of which came from President Trump’s tax cut, is infuriating.

At the very least, the federal government should claw back any executive bonuses and give that money to the employees. Why isn’t there a federal law tying executive compensation (including bonuses) directly to what the lowest-paid worker at the company is making?

This is not being a “socialist,” but rather saying that if a chief executive wants to make a huge bonus, he or she needs to make sure that the lowest-paid worker is making whatever percentage of the top income is deemed fair.

Chris Atwood, Culver City

Advertisement

..

To the editor: I agree completely with [columnist David] Lazarus that if the airlines want a government bailout to help weather the coronavirus pandemic, they should give customers more legroom and stop charging so many fees.

I would like to add that they should make the on-board lavatories larger.

I am somewhat claustrophobic and can barely go inside those microsized bathrooms, let alone close and lock the door. I am of average size and weight, so for many larger people, this must be a major problem.

Advertisement

Thank you for allowing me to add my suggestion to Lazarus’ list of demands for bailed-out airlines.

Janine Kleerup, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Thanks to Lazarus for his column.

I am flummoxed that an airline (in my case, American Arilines) can “suspend” my flight to Italy (cancel it, in other words) and then tell me it will do me a favor by not charging me a fee to reschedule when I use the credit it’s giving me.

The airline canceled the flight. Why don’t l get a full refund?

Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield