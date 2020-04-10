Letters to the Editor: We’re not all in this together, and attacks on Trump prove it

To the editor: Reading your editorials and letters to the editor, it is abundantly clear that during this terrible crisis, we are not all in this together.

Your latest attack on Trump, for firing an inspector general, is typical. You insist that it must be because Trump is power hungry and interested only in loyalty.

But the case could certainly be made that he doesn’t have time during this crisis to fight with the inspectors or anybody else. He needs everyone on the proverbial “same page.”

The fact is that half the people in this country believe that Trump is doing everything within his power to stem the coronavirus crisis and working as hard as he possibly can to achieve that end. People in the other half, including members of your editorial board, are still afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It’s a very sad situation for this country.

Charles Reilly, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: For the first time in our history, we have a would-be dictator as president.

What else explains his firing of people who dare say anything he might dislike because it places the truth against his lies, omissions, misstatements and manipulations? He is using his power to place sycophants in positions, and if they have a modicum of integrity and do not fully comply and go along with him, they are fired.

He calls the news media the “enemy of the people.” He describes certain news outlets as “fake news,” and at news conferences he insults certain reporters who ask pertinent questions.

This is what dictators do. At the outset of Trump’s campaign before the 2016 election, many saw this man as not only being inept and unqualified, but also dangerous to our democracy. This is proving every day to be true.

Diane Welch, Cypress