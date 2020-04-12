Letters to the Editor: A memorable Passover celebration at ‘Temple Beth Zoom’

To the editor: Our Passover celebration was festive, emotional and a little chaotic. (“Our job this Passover is to connect, no matter our separation,” Opinion, April 8)

“Temple Beth Zoom” connected our five families, 12 devices and a dog jumping onto a table to grab some food. The women, formally dressed, put on makeup and set a beautiful table made up of items from grandparents and even great-grandparents. One household table was covered with photographs of past generations.

The traditional foods were carefully and typically prepared. Unlike past celebrations where we could share and enjoy each other’s creative dishes, we were resigned to using our devices to see what had been prepared and imagine how everything tasted.

Most past Passover celebrations are a blur. Other than the religious aspect, who can remember what was said, what food was prepared and who found the Afikoman matzo?

With the help of Zoom, and the effort that everyone put forward, our family was uniquely and emotionally connected to a Passover that will be remembered for years to come.

Jerry Rosenstein, Los Angeles