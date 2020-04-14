Letters to the Editor: How will Newsom protect Calfornia if other states end coronavirus restrictions?

To the editor: Of course the president does not have the power to reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he does have the ability to influence those state governors who long ago surrendered their independence to the president.

If any governors agree to put their citizens at risk by relaxing social distancing rules and opening businesses no matter how limited, then I have a right to expect that my governor, Gavin Newsom, continue his commitment to my health.

I cannot return from Las Vegas without going through a checkpoint inquiring whether I am bringing any fruit or vegetables into California. I cannot board a plane without federal security personnel examining my luggage and my person for any weapons or other threatening items.

Surely, you cannot expect to be allowed to enter California if you live in a state that has increased the likelihood that you are carrying a weapon far more dangerous than produce. I hope Newsom acts swiftly to address this new threat from outside our state.

Fred W. Burkardt, Rancho Cucamonga

To the editor: Here’s a bipartisan proposal for restarting the economy after COVID-19: a massive Works Progress Administration-style program for improving the nation’s infrastructure.

Choosing to fund needed repairs to things like roads and bridges rather than new projects might limit arguments over spending. Fewer vehicles on the road would make such repairs quicker and cheaper too.

Early release of healthy construction workers from stay-home orders would do minimum harm. They frequently wear masks, hardhats and coveralls anyway. Parts assembly would also become essential jobs.

Reintroducing capital into the economy in this useful and powerful way might make it possible for the rest of us to return to the task of rebuilding what has been damaged by this pandemic when it’s all over.

Victor Dorff, Agoura Hills

To the editor: There are risks in easing stay-home restrictions. There are also risks in 15% unemployment, millions unable to pay their rent or mortgage, shuttering entire industries and letting a whole generation of students fall behind because of school closures.

We seniors older than 70 who are most at risk in this pandemic can still recognize that risks should be weighed objectively and shared equitably.

Chris Norby, Fullerton