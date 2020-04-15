Letters to the Editor: Why just a running mate? Joe Biden should name his entire Cabinet

To the editor: In addition to the importance of choosing the right running mate, the unprecedented significance of the November election requires an unprecedented action by former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Over the last several months, congressional hearings, the presidential primaries and the current pandemic have showcased dozens of bright, eloquent and energetic Democratic mayors, governors and legislators.

Many of these would make outstanding Cabinet members.

Naming a few of these as possible nominees for his Cabinet prior to the election could create a strong “team” instead of a “ticket.”

Jordan Austin, Port Hueneme

..

To the editor: I hope Biden picks someone other to be his running mate than the women who were mentioned in the op-ed article.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was the first big name out of the primary chute, but she was also one of the first to get out because she did not have much appeal. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stayed in longer, but she did not even win her home state.

Neither would be a good choice for Biden; both would be a drag on his campaign. He cannot afford that, as the stakes are too high.

This country is brimming with excellent women who would be great choices. Let’s get a top contender who can really help Biden remove Trump from the White House.

H.K. Rahlfs, Irvine

..

To the editor: Christopher J. Devine and Kyle C. Kopko suggest that Biden’s choice for a running mate will tell us a lot about his judgment. Referencing John McCain’s decision to choose Sarah Palin in 2008 is a perfect example to amplify the importance of Biden’s decision right now.

Who will be ready to lead the country, since Biden himself is up there in age, should something terrible happen to him?

It’ll be nice to have a woman and someone who believes in science on the ticket with Biden. In fact, with the virus out there lurking, this decision is probably the most important of Biden’s long career.

Tony Wood, Claremont