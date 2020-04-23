Letters to the Editor: Dealing with coronavirus was Trump’s job, even during impeachment

To the editor: Recently you published two letters pointing out that the media were focused on impeachment and not the coronavirus in January and early February. The authors suggest that absolves President Trump of any responsibility for failing to take enough action when it could have made a major difference.

The media are not the government. Trump had access to pertinent information at the end of 2019 that he reportedly chose to ignore and continued to ignore into 2020.

It is Trump’s job as president to identify the important issues to the American people and to push toward appropriate action. That’s called leadership, and Trump has demonstrated he has no idea what that is.

David Berke, Encinitas

To the editor: Distracted by impeachment? Give me a break.

Forget about the 46,000-plus Americans who have died of COVID-19. With each daily “Trump Show” rerun, we are inundated with false information and fake accolades. It’s embarrassing to watch.

As president of the United States, Trump is supposed to act in a way that brings us all together in a crisis. Instead he chooses to tweet about the big things he’s done — the best ever things, like nobody’s ever seen before!

I can’t wait until November when his show is finally canceled.

Patti Watkins, Sherman Oaks