Letters to the Editor: Democrats were impeaching Trump when action against coronavirus was needed

To the editor: I got down on my knees this weekend and begged by wife, with all the fervor of my first marriage proposal, to cancel her Sunday subscription to the Los Angeles Times. The anti-Trump hysteria in this newspaper is beyond nauseating. (“How Trump let the U.S. fall behind the curve on coronavirus threat,” April 19)

I am no huge fan of President Trump myself, but I also know that the left was all consumed with impeachment during the critical periods in January and early February when action taken against the coronavirus might have made a difference.

At no point during any of the Democratic primary debates before Super Tuesday did a candidate suggest that the country should have been locked down or taken other social distancing measures.

Steve Weeks, Westlake Village

To the editor: As I read this article I kept going back to the fact that Trump was focused on his impeachment at a crucial time.

President Clinton was able to govern capably during his impeachment. Trump knew there wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hell he would be removed from office as long as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was running the Senate.

The only thing Trump cares about is his appearance. His failure of leadership in this pandemic will go down in history as equal to the blunder we made invading Iraq.

Michael Barrett, Burbank

To the editor: Multiple times, the article states that the president was focused on his impeachment trial instead of the coronavirus.

Who wouldn’t have been so focused? With China downplaying the effects of COVID-19 and human-to-human transmission being denied, why should he have worried then?

The real culprits are the Democrats who conducted a congressional witch hunt. Their attempts to discredit the president distracted Trump from the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

Jim Rueff, Fountain Valley

To the editor: Who should be surprised by Trump’s blatant disregard for human life as COVID-19 rages through our country?

There were signs everywhere before the pandemic of his indifference, disdain and scorn for those facing health maladies, beginning with his mocking in 2015 of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a disability.

We cannot fight and beat this pandemic with a man like him in office.

Donald Bentley, La Puente