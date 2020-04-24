Letters to the Editor: It’s time to trade mass lockdowns for more tailored protection measures

To the editor: We were told that lockdowns were necessary to flatten the curve so COVID-19 infections would not overwhelm the healthcare system. Mission accomplished. The healthcare system has not been overwhelmed. With more data available, it is becoming clear that COVID-19 may not be the threat many feared it could be. (“Newsom resists pressure to ease California’s coronavirus stay-at-home order,” April 20)

It is time to change our approach and loosen the reins on residents and businesses in Los Angeles County. Californians have gotten the message on COVID-19 and will continue to take measures to avoid getting themselves or others sick.

It is so disappointing to listen to the daily coronavirus briefings dominated by public health officials. There is no doubt they are knowledgeable and well meaning, but they were not elected to make public policy. We live in a representative democracy; I do not want to live in an “epidemiocracy.”

So far people have obeyed the restrictions, but I fear that they are going to stop listening in the near future. Now is the time to protect the people at the greatest risk while allowing young, healthy people (especially children) to begin to have some sense of normality in their lives.

Paul Herman, Burbank

To the editor: I live two hours south of San Luis Obispo County, a place I love to visit. I have a friend at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

While I have cabin fever and it would be tempting to take a day trip north, many tourists seizing the opportunity to visit would destabilize the very situation that has led San Luis Obispo County officials to consider reopening in the first place.

As I know from experience in my own hometown, not everyone wears masks and abides by social distancing directives. The officials in parts of the state seeking to reopen say their areas are not heavily populated, but that could change with an influx of tourists.

A reported 134 cases and one death from COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County is still too many and could well increase if officials there try to reopen.

Lois Phillips, Santa Barbara