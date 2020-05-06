Letters to the Editor: Trump can’t handle a pandemic because he doesn’t care about other people

To the editor: It is obvious that President Trump’s major concern is to jump-start the economy at any human cost. He likes to say that the loss of one human life is unacceptable, but it’s evident that he will accept 3,000 deaths per day. (“Trump rarely shows empathy in coronavirus crisis,” May 4)

If he had listened to the scientists in January and February, he could have supported states by deploying federal resources to test, track and isolate. Americans would have had more confidence in returning to economic activity if he had made that choice instead of this chaotic rush to return to “normal.”

Some states that are opening businesses are not in compliance with Trump’s guidelines, and even he is declining to wear a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it clear that wearing a mask in public is meant to protect others more than yourself.

The fact that Trump will not even do that is evidence of his empathy deficit.

Advertisement

June Thompson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Because the president hasn’t consoled the victims of this virus, he does not have much empathy? This is a little different than a tornado or a hurricane. It’s impossible to get around the country while managing the federal response to this crisis.

You can’t give the guy a break. Is this how it’s going to be until November? This is what is now known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Advertisement

When the articles that fill your pages are tilted in one direction, your paper’s credibility comes into question.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

..

To the editor: There’s a discrepancy between the headline of your story and the article itself, which fails to demonstrate even one display of authentic empathy.

Advertisement

The most personal admission Trump made went like this: “I lost a very good friend. I also lost three other friends, two of whom I didn’t know as well, but they were friends and people I did business with.” That reveals no empathy.

He is quoted as adding, “It’s a bad death,” before leaving the topic behind. Again, that’s not empathy. Saying no one has done more or felt worse about this are not examples of empathy.

Sarah Buttenwieser, Northampton, Mass.

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I am a lifetime Republican wanting to vote for compassionate GOP principles. Trump has pushed me over the brink.

Your article is a perfect example of what we have seen (actually not seen) from Trump since even before he was elected. More importantly, it should remind us that he is just not capable or interested in other people.

Sadly, many people still don’t see this. Because of this and his many other leadership and character flaws, I will not be voting for Trump or Republicans who support him.

Daniel Ardell, Laguna Beach