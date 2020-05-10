Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Opinion: Coronavirus exposed California’s weaknesses like never before. Tell us: What needs to change after the pandemic?

The intersection of the 101 and 110 freeways in downtown Los Angeles during the stay-at-home order
(Photo illustration by Betty Chavarria / Los Angeles Times; photo by Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
May 10, 2020
8 AM
Share

The Los Angeles Times opinion team is trying to envision what Southern California, the state and the nation should look like after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we grapple with these issues, we want you — our readers — to help shape our vision for a revived California. How do you think our society, and our daily lives, should look as the stay-at-home orders are lifted and we try to return to work? We want to hear about your experiences, your hopes for the future and what you want to see changed — be it in policy, in leadership, in social interactions or otherwise.

Please share your thoughts in the form below, leave us a voicemail at (213) 443-6867 or email us at letters@latimes.com with the subject line “Life after the pandemic.” A member of our team may contact you to discuss your ideas for an upcoming project. If you have any questions about this process, please leave them in the comments section below and we will respond as soon as possible.

Advertisement

More about us: The L.A. Times opinion team — which publishes editorials, Op-Ed essays and Letters to the Editor — strives to reflect the dynamism of Southern California. The editorial board, overseen by Sewell Chan and Jon Healey, writes articles expressing the newspaper’s stance on matters of public interest. The Op-Ed section, edited by Sue Horton, is home to weekly columnists as well as contributions by writers with no institutional connection to The Times. Our Letters department, edited by Paul Thornton, is a collection of rebuttals and comments from our readers.

OpinionCoronavirus PandemicEditorialsLetters to the Editor
Newsletter
A cure for the common opinion

Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement