Letters to the Editor: The absurd logic of people who say Newsom’s stay-home order was an overreaction

To the editor: While it is appropriate for the L.A. Times to publish letters from different points of views, it is shocking to see that some writers display a total lack of common sense. (“Remember when Gavin Newsom said 25 million Californians would catch COVID-19?” letters, May 10)

One writer concludes that because there have been fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-home order may not have been justified, especially in light of the projected $54-billion state budget gap. The writer seems to take for granted that the same number of deaths would have occurred even without the emergency measures.

Let’s compare our losses with those of New York, which delayed its shutdown and went on to suffer more than 21,000 deaths. Since California has more than twice the population of New York, it is possible that if Newsom had also delayed the restrictions, we might now be grieving the deaths of more than 43,000 Californians.

Most of us would probably agree that the economic pain was a fair price for saving the lives of possibly 40,000 Californians.

Cyril Barnert, Los Angeles

To the editor: Once again, I read rants from people who decry the predictions made at the start of the pandemic and the fact that we have not reached those high numbers.

I have to rub my eyes and scratch my head and wonder if these complainers don’t realize that the exact measures they are anxious to have eased are the measure that have kept deaths down. I guess asking, “Isn’t this obvious?” is the wrong question.

Rather, I must admit that a great number of people never really learned the concept of cause and effect.

Jill Gluck, West Hollywood

To the editor: It’s nice to see some people believe that the stay-home order was not necessary because people did not get infected or die at the rates predicted.

That’s like beating cancer with chemotherapy and blaming your oncologist for unnecessary treatment because you didn’t die.

Greg Seyranian, Redondo Beach