Letters to the Editor: Trump told us not to fear the coronavirus, so why should he?

To the editor: Mr. President, I read that the coronavirus has recently infected people working in the White House. Don’t worry; just remember what you said in the past.

This is like a flu. The number of U.S. cases is going very substantially down, close to zero. Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. It dies with hotter weather. It is very much under control in the USA. It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.

It could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. I hear the numbers are getting much better in Italy. U.S. coronavirus numbers are lower than just about anywhere else.

Richie Locasso, Hemet

To the editor: The person who works in the most-tested workplace in the land calls for us to start returning to work before our workplaces have the level of testing and protections that his does. He also says he wants to take the liability off employers but doesn’t offer to take it onto his administration.

The president’s message, whether he realizes it or not, is “you’re all in this together.”

Joseph Maizlish, Los Angeles

To the editor: As more White House workers test positive for COVID-19, Trump is pressing for everyone but him and the vice president to “mask up.”

One sure way to get the stronger-than-thou duo to don face coverings is to remind them of the presidential order of succession: If both the president and the vice president become incapacitated, the speaker of the House (Rep. Nancy Pelosi) is next in line to the Oval Office.

Trump and Pence would surely reach for their face shields.

Don A. Norman, Los Angeles