Trump’s contradictory message amid coronavirus outbreak in the White House

Despite a coronavirus outbreak in the White House, perhaps the world’s most secure workplace, President Trump on Monday continued to defy public health experts by insisting the crisis was fading and that it was safe for more Americans to return to their jobs and some semblance of social activity.

The discordant message suggests the president is willing to discount the threat of a renewed outbreak in his aggressive efforts to push for a broad reopening and revive an economy in free-fall.

“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!” Trump tweeted Monday.

Rising caseloads in much of the country and more than 80,000 deaths so far contradict that claim.

The president’s efforts over the last two weeks to persuade governors to ease or lift lockdown orders, or for Americans to simply ignore them, were undercut when one of Trump’s military valets and a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence both tested positive, showing the virus had breached Trump’s inner circle.

The White House infections prompted three prominent members of the coronavirus task force — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top immunologist; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration — to begin isolating themselves. All three are scheduled to testify via video conference to a Senate committee Tuesday.

Worries about the spread of the virus prompted the White House to begin requiring people who work there to wear masks except when they’re sitting at their desks. The president himself, however, has notably refused to wear a mask.

Trump also argues widespread coronavirus testing isn’t necessary and that Americans should endure some risks to reopen the economy. By contrast, Trump and Pence are tested every day, as all those with whom they have close contact, and the White House has encouraged many of its employees to work from home.

The president on Monday plans to announce $11 billion in federal support for testing 1 million residents of nursing homes, as well as their staff, over the next two weeks, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to discuss the plan before Trump’s news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Congress authorized the money through emergency coronavirus legislation in March known as the CARES Act. The federal government will not be purchasing testing equipment for the states, the official said, but helping to connect local officials with suppliers.

The official said the money would “help the states ramp up their testing capabilities at a dramatic scale,” and the funds will be distributed based on caseloads and population estimates.

Older and ill residents in such facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Nearly one-half of COVID-19 deaths in California are in elder-care facilities, including nursing homes.

“Given the high risk and prevalence in nursing homes, this isn’t a bad idea,” said Aaron Carroll, a professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine who has been a leading voice on the issue of testing. “But what’s the next step? What will states do when they get the results, especially if lots of staff are infected?”

Carroll said some states would be better positioned to perform the volume of tests needed than others.

“We need a comprehensive plan, and one that encompasses more than just nursing homes,” he said.

Polls show a majority of Americans remain wary of loosening restrictions too quickly and sparking another wave of infections.

“If you can’t keep it out of the White House, how are you going to keep it out of the community?” said Craig Fugate, who headed federal emergency operations for President Obama and for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush at the state level.

Fugate said he feared the administration was rushing too fast to reopen the country, noting that the effect of reopening too soon may not be known for several weeks because it can take time for symptoms to develop.

“You’re going down the road at high speed looking at your rear-view mirror,” he warned.

Trump, who sees himself as a “cheerleader” and a “wartime president,” has chafed at any cracks in his administration’s upbeat messaging facade.

He was “not happy” that Kevin Hassett, one of his economic advisors, said Sunday it was “scary to go to work” at the White House given the outbreak there, said one administration official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

“That completely undermines the message he is trying to send to the country,” the official said.

The president views rejuvenating the economy as key to his reelection campaign, and he accused Democrats on Monday of “moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes” to hurt his chances in November.

Singling out Pennsylvania, a swing state with a Democratic governor, Trump tweeted that residents “want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.” Trump is planning to visit the state Thursday.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, argued Monday that Trump was presenting a “false choice” that Americans shouldn’t fall for.

“The truth is that everyone wants America to reopen as soon as possible — claiming otherwise is completely absurd,” Biden wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post. “Governors from both parties are doing their best to make that happen, but their efforts have been slowed and hampered because they haven’t gotten the tools, resources and guidance they need from the federal government to reopen safely and sustainably. That responsibility falls on Trump’s shoulders — but he isn’t up to the task.”

The confirmed coronavirus cases at the White House include a Navy service member who serves as one of Trump’s personal valets, and Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who is married to Stephen Miller, the president’s chief advisor on immigration policy.

During a meeting with Republican lawmakers Friday, Trump suggested that “the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great” because one can get infected between tests — a situation that critics say calls for more testing, not less.

The president has also worried aloud that increased testing, which inevitably will find more infections, creates a public relations problem for him by making the infection numbers go up.

“So, in a way, by doing all of this testing, we make ourselves look bad,” he said Wednesday in the Oval Office.