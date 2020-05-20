Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden should thank Trump for his slogan ‘Transition to Greatness’

To the editor: The Democrats should thank President Trump’s campaign for coming up with “Transition to Greatness” as its slogan all on its own.

“Transition” is generally understood to mean from one thing to another. For Trump, whether he knows it or not (and I think not), this translates as the greatest built-in sales gaffe of all time. It leaves him mired in the past, having to justify three-and-a-half years of a disastrous reign (especially the last few months of despicable conduct during a pandemic) in order to win a second term.

On the other hand, as a slogan for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, the meaning of “transition” is crystal clear and works as a positive driver toward a better future. He should use it — with special thanks to the president for the gift.

Steve Fine, North Hollywood

To the editor: However vapid Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan was, “Make America Great Again” helped him win the election. Even those of us who fretted over his administration’s glaring shortcomings during his first three years in office have had to concede his mastery of self-promotion.

But this year’s COVID-19 crisis has laid bare Team Trump’s unprecedented ineptitude and mounting chaos, all of which raise dire concerns about the president’s well-being.

Trump’s embarrassingly lame 2020 campaign slogan — “Transition to Greatness” — provides yet another sign that he has lost it.

Robin Groves, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: As a venture capitalist focused on building new medical technology and biotech companies, I travel the world meeting fascinating scientists and visionary entrepreneurs. When talk turns to politics, I’m appalled at how much respect we’ve lost over the three-plus years of Trump’s presidency.

We’ve retreated from treaties and engagement with friends on global issues. We’ve snubbed allies and foes alike.

In fact, Trump’s slogans are the only thing on which he and I agree. His defeat will enable a “Transition to Greatness,” and his successor can reenter the world stage and “Make America Great Again.”

Brian Dovey, La Jolla