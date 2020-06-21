Letters to the Editor: Orange County’s fact-challenged rationale for making masks optional

To the editor: Michelle Steel, chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, is quoted in the Los Angeles Times as saying: “A mandatory order was too strong. I think our residents in Orange County are very smart. If they feel sick, they’re going to wear a mask.” (“Californians must wear face masks in public under coronavirus order issued by Newsom,” June 18)

It appears this supervisor, who is responsible for the health and well-being of more than 3 million Orange County residents, does not possess the most fundamental understanding of the nature of this virus.

When she learns about the concept of asymptomatic transmission, perhaps she will be more willing to support the use of face coverings in public.

Loring Davies, Brea

..

To the editor: I am grateful that I live in a state where the governor and other elected officials take public health seriously and support guidelines that promote health and safety of all.

Currently, mask wearing with physical distancing is the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19. Let us all do unto others what we would have them do unto us.

Marygail Brauner, Santa Monica