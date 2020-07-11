Letters to the Editor: A PPP loan for Jelly Belly? Here’s how real small businesses are suffering

To the editor: As a small-business owner for the past 26 years, I do everything right: hire a diverse workforce, provide health insurance without a waiting period, offer new-business bonuses and pay my taxes on time. I self-financed my business and run it with no debt. (“Jelly Belly and Yeezy got PPP loans. Which other California companies benefited?” July 6)

I considered applying for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, as two of my six employees can only do their work physically in the office. However, the complex web of applications, the shifting rules and no actual guarantee of loan forgiveness for following those rules dissuaded me from trying.

The travesty that rich and public companies even applied for and received millions that were in spirit reserved for those in real need perfectly illustrates why the federal government’s definition of “small business” must change to reflect reality.

Mine is a truly small business — seven employees, including me. My profit margins are slim. My paltry attempts to save for the mirage of retirement are discouraging. There are no advantageous loopholes to lower my tax burden.

Advertisement

We always hear that “small business is the backbone of America.” Well, our discs are ruptured and our backs are broken.

Julie Taylor, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Which part of championing unbridled private-sector capitalism, disdain for the public sector and the supremacy of self-reliance do you think the Ayn Rand Institute found most convenient when applying for a PPP loan?

Advertisement

Ted Rosenblatt, Pacific Palisades

