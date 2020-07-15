Letters to the Editor: Read COVID-19 horror stories, then answer: Why aren’t you wearing a mask?

To the editor: To reinforce the importance of wearing masks, police officers and others authorized to enforce the California mask mandate should carry copies of the op-ed article by hospice chaplain Fran Chalin. When they encounter an unmasked person, they present a choice.

Either that person can read this piece from top to bottom — every painful word of it — and cogently answer the question, “So tell me, why aren’t you wearing a mask?” or he or she could pay a hefty fine. If no cogent answer can be provided after reading Chalin’s piece, the person should still pay a fine.

I also suggest that retail establishments print up copies of this piece and post them at their front door with a sign that says, “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service, no exceptions.”

Kay Virginia Webster, Agoura Hills