Letters to the Editor: In a time of shrinking federal budgets, citizen-led science could help fill the gaps

To the editor: As a Venice resident and air pollution researcher, I commend the L.A. Times for stepping in where FEMA fell short ( “The L.A. wildfires left lead and other toxic material in the soil of burn zones. Here are their health risks,” May 4). That said, the results should be interpreted with caution. As noted in your own reporting, the sampling methodology would not meet the standards required for peer-reviewed research.

We need more than isolated testing. Air, soil and water must all be assessed, particularly in communities near burn zones. During my doctoral work, I came to deeply appreciate the power of citizen science and the transformative potential of community-led environmental monitoring, especially when supported by philanthropic grants, city institutions and calibrated low-cost sensors. These projects not only fill data gaps but can foster healthier behaviors through public engagement.

In a time of shrinking state budgets and absent federal leadership, citizen science (anchored by researchers, informed methodology and public transparency) offers a compelling path forward. But like all science, it must be done carefully. I don’t discount the Times’ findings, but they should be taken with due skepticism — not as definitive public health conclusions, but as a call to action.

Jalal Awan, Venice