Letters to the Editor: AI image of Trump as pope ‘spits on our beliefs,’ says a Catholic reader

To the editor: The Catholic Church is in mourning for Pope Francis, one of the most influential spiritual leaders of the modern era. During this time of reflection on his life, in blunders the president of the United States, posting an image of himself dressed up as a pope ( “Trump draws criticism with AI image of himself as the pope ahead of the papal conclave,” May 3). In doing this, he makes a juvenile effort to boost his ego and mocks our traditions of mourning and the selection of a new pope.

This image spits on our beliefs. Compounding this are the statements from President Trump’s allies, some Catholic, either dismissing it or diminishing its obnoxious intent. It is one thing for non-Catholics to lampoon what we hold dear. But for the president of the United States to take part in this kind of behavior is beyond the bounds.

Peter Huisking, Pasadena

To the editor: Trump, I can confidently say, was being uncharacteristically humble when he posted a picture of himself as pope. He really would have preferred to post a picture of himself as God.

Mort Tuchin, Poway, Calif.

To the editor: There isn’t anyone more diametrically opposed to Pope Francis than Donald Trump at every level. Just the fact that he posted an image of himself as pope is considered sacrilegious by many.

Francis loved everyone equally and fought hard for immigrants’ rights. Trump is much more apt to take away people’s rights, especially those of immigrants. Once again, Trump is seeking a job he is woefully unqualified for.

Ron Diton, Upland, Calif.