Letters to the Editor: Trump’s anti-science COVID-19 deniers will be around long after election day

To the editor: About 40% of our fellow citizens — even more in some states and counties — think they have an absolute and constitutional right to breathe out coronavirus-packed air. This supposed right supersedes any responsibility to help protect their neighbors and communities from the virus’ spread.

Maybe it’s science denial, as Samuel J. Abrams suggests in his op-ed article. Maybe it’s something else, like a pernicious ideology that is utterly blind to, or ignorant of, any notion of the public good.

Whatever it is, here’s what worries me: These tens of millions will still be with us regardless of what happens in November. They’ll be next door, down the street and in government. While Joe Biden’s election will help create a more rational, science-based response to the pandemic, don’t expect it to solve our deeper problems.

And if the present White House occupant is re-elected, all bets are off.

Claude Goldenberg, Seal Beach

To the editor: As a middle school teacher in Orange County, I was elated to read a large percentage of Californians have confidence that scientists are acting in the best interest of the public. I am also extremely grateful that Gov. Gavin Newsom is basing decisions about reopening California schools on scientific evidence.

The science shows younger people are fueling the surge in COVID-19 infections. Coupled with a recently discovered inflammatory syndrome in children believed to be associated with COVID-19, we as a state are in worse shape than in March, when we originally switched to distance learning.

Many students in California schools are already disproportionately affected by COVID-19 because of their race and socioeconomic level. As an educator, I am extremely grateful that we will not be putting our students, teachers, staff and their families at greater risk.

Distance learning is not perfect, but I am certain it is the safest way to proceed right now.

Deirdre Seaman, Tustin

To the editor: Science deniers, take note of what astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson said: “The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.”

Molly Shore, Burbank