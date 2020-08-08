Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden hasn’t named a VP. Good — one less thing for Trump to lash out about

To the editor: Don’t rush Joe Biden. The longer the presumptive Democratic nominee waits to name his vice presidential pick, the less time there will be for President Trump’s campaign to react. (“It’s taken Biden a while to pick a running mate. So what?” editorial, Aug. 5)

Biden surely doesn’t want his polling lead to widen too much too soon. That might spur Trump to make his own headline-grabbing VP maneuver.

Some pundits have speculated that Trump, not known for steadfast loyalty to subordinates, would jettison Vice President Mike Pence and bring on Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations. She already is widely deemed a good bet for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

With Haley on the ticket, Trump might well overcome any polling deficit that Biden’s VP pick generates. But adding her at the last minute would be politically awkward.

Democrats should have no problem with Biden’s delay in announcing his choice.

Mel Farber, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: If we could vote for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) would never get my vote.

I have contacted her office three different times for assistance with a federal matter and have never received even an acknowledgement of my letter. Conversely, every time I’ve contacted Rep. Karen Bass’ (D-Los Angeles) office, a member of her staff has always investigated the matter I was complaining about.

For some reason, many of our elected representatives feel that after they win their seat, that’s the end of their need to stay in touch with the very people who elected them.

Rosilyn Clayton, Los Angeles

To the editor: Biden’s VP pick will have very little influence on his campaign’s success. Disdain for Trump is the fuel that drives Democrats.

Medicare for all, increased taxes, immigration reform, foreign policy and even Biden’s age really don’t matter — it’s all about getting Trump out.

Glynn Morris, Playa del Rey