Letters to the Editor: Why Kamala Harris is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare

To the editor: I’m delighted that Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. (“Kamala Harris VP pick shows Biden isn’t afraid to have a strong woman at his side,” editorial, Aug. 11)

At a time when the legitimate protests of the African American community are in danger of being hijacked by leftist radicals or distorted by the right as proof of widespread anarchy, Harris is the ideal choice. She is a brilliant, tough woman — and not coincidentally I’m sure, the worst nightmare of President Trump and his unscrupulous spin strategists.

Michael Jenning, Van Nuys

To the editor: I am fascinated by Trump’s need to manufacture an opponent to run against.

To him, Biden is a radical leftist who will confiscate everyone’s guns, allow China to take over the United States, opposes and denies God and wants to defund the police. The problem, of course, is that Biden is none of the above.

So when Biden is attacked accordingly, he doesn’t have to do much to defend himself: “Sorry, Mr. President, you must have me confused with someone else. Sounds like you need a ‘fake Joe Biden’ to run against.”

Will Trump manufacture a “fake Kamala Harris” too? But then, Trump is still running against Hillary Clinton.

Peter Dekom, Los Angeles