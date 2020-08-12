Letters to the Editor: Trump’s nonstop lying alone was impeachable. Let’s hold future leaders accountable

To the editor: This “episodic man” explanation by psychology professor Dan P. McAdams of President Trump’s reason for lying is very interesting and appears to be credible and useful in attempting to understand this strange phenomenon.

Whatever the reason, I find it shocking that Trump, at least until now, has not been held accountable for it.

How can we as U.S. citizens have been forced to accept Trump’s constant misleading statements and outright lies? His nonstop prevarication alone should have been strong grounds for his impeachment.

Now, we are clearly seeing some of the effects of all of this lying, with the pandemic out of control, more than 160,000 Americans dead and our economy shattered.

In the future I sincerely hope that any president will be held accountable for what he or she says and that we will not tolerate such lying, “episodic” or otherwise.

Gertrude Barden, Porter Ranch

To the editor: McAdams’ analysis of Trump’s “episodic man” mentality is spot on. When asked about if he was concerned about the 2017 tax cuts contributing to the record deficit, Trump responded, “Yeah, but I won’t be here.”

More recently, his reversal on mail-in voting in Florida, a critical electoral state, after months of bashing mail-in voting nationwide would seem hypocritical to most of us who follow a narrative where the future is hopefully a continuity of the past and present. But, it turns out that older voters who make up a sizable Trump voting bloc might end up not voting by mail (convinced by him that it’s unreliable). His reversal shows his “win the day” opportunism is the only consideration.

On a global level, the worst effect of this behavior is his refusal to deal with global warming, something that is not on his daily battle schedule.

Chris Fite, Porter Ranch