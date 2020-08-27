Letters to the Editor: American weapons are inflicting terror on Yemen, and we don’t care

To the editor: The atrocious, shameful destruction of Yemen with U.S. weapons by Saudi Arabia should be a front-page item in the Los Angeles Times, which these days has less coverage of foreign affairs, especially when it is our country that is involved in criminal activity overseas.

Increasing numbers of foreigners and even Americans are seeing the United States as the world’s biggest terrorist. We did not have to use nuclear bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, napalm in Southeast Asia, depleted uranium bullets in Iraq and other terrible weapons elsewhere.

We have become so immune to these atrocities that we now even feed our own poor in Michigan lead-contaminated water and muzzle the Environmental Protection Agency, allowing more Americans to be poisoned.

The problem clearly indicates that our government looks at the terrorized people as “them,” and those who have the wealth of our nation as “us.” Better many of “them” than one of “us,” goes the familiar saying, and as long as there is money to be made and the people being terrorized are not white, it will continue.

Murtadha A. Khakoo, Fullerton

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg asks, “How does it happen that U.S.-made weapons are routinely being used to kill civilians on the other side of the world?”

The answer is simple: There is profit to be made by American companies. As long as it is profitable, we will remain complicit in a civil war in Yemen.

Profit is the only standard in the U.S. these days.

Doris Isolini Nelson, Los Angeles

To the editor: Bravo to Goldberg for calling out U.S. complicity in the horrors rained on the people of Yemen by Jared Kushner’s pal Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

This bloodstain is further evidence of the downward spiral of America under the authoritarian Trump regime.

Mike Farrell, Studio City