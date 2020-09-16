Letters to the Editor: Grocery workers have been heroes amid the coronavirus. Treat them like it

To the editor: I read with alarm the article by Maria Hernandez regarding Ralph’s lack of concern for COVID-19 safety. I experienced it firsthand yesterday myself. Upon arriving, I asked if the carts had been sanitized. An employee grabbed a wet wipe and quickly wiped off only the main handle on the carts. The store was mobbed and 6-foot distancing was nonexistent.

At Trader Joe’s, someone is always outside monitoring the number of customers who enter and exit. TJ’s carts are sprayed individually and set apart inside the store. At Ralphs, I’ve never seen an employee clean the surface of the belt upon which the food is placed, nor sanitize any of the self-checkout stations, like they do at TJ’s.

Maria’s complaints are well-founded; it starts at the top. Shame on Kroger for not enforcing safety standards.

Marilyn Simcox, Carlsbad

..

To the editor: Grocery workers are especially vulnerable to being exposed to COVID-19. Supermarket executives need to recognize that and to ensure the rules are enforced.

It would also help if our leaders running our country would stop acting like fools and take the virus seriously. Our president’s pathetic response to the pandemic is the No. 1 issue in the upcoming election. With the virus infecting 6.5 million Americans and killing almost 200,000 of them, Trump earns an “F” grade.

Trump was asleep at the wheel. He continues to lie about the status of the pandemic. His incompetent team is now trying to squelch any facts that get in the way of the daily Donald spin.

Robert V. Zimmerman, Palm Springs

..

To the editor: Thank you for publishing the op-ed by Maria Hernandez in today’s paper. Hearing from these “heroes,” workers on the front line, is important for all of us — especially Angelenos who sometimes think we’re leading the way in minimizing COVID-19 risks. Hernandez’s story shows that we have much room to grow.

Stephanie Abraham, Pomona