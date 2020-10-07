Letters to the Editor: Trump is using COVID-19 to put on a show that’s endangering lives

To the editor: President Trump’s illness has not humbled him or made him more empathetic to the families of the more than 210,000 people who have died and the 7.5 million people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in this country. He is pumped up on steroids and feeling 20 years younger.

Wasn’t that a sight? The helicopter taking the camera-ready president to the hospital? There he produced a show, making videos, signing a blank piece of paper with his Sharpie and tweeting. He even went for a joy ride for his adoring supporters.

Oh, and how about that made-for-TV physician of his? According to him, Trump isn’t out of the woods, but he is doing great. So, the president made his dramatic return to the White House for another show. He told us again that he was great in every way, and that people shouldn’t make this worldwide crisis the center of their lives.

Trump will be fine — he has the best healthcare in the world. But what about the people who have been exposed to the virus because of him?

Advertisement

Trump is a fake and is playing the part of president. He is a bad role model and is very irresponsible. Our country is not safe under his watch.

Stephanie Green, Saugus

..

To the editor: There is absolutely no reason for Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to share the same stage together when they debate.

Advertisement

They can have a debate online from the safety of their own homes and save donors and taxpayers a lot of money on travel and security, all while completely avoiding any risks for their traveling entourages.

Just do the debates over Zoom.

Nancy Kiang, La Crescenta

..

Advertisement

To the editor: We now have Trump’s word that his COVID-19 infection is nothing to worry about.

So, it’s time to resume investigating his tax returns and the enormous debts he owes to unknown banks and other entities. All of this and so much more, including his call for a white supremicist group to “stand by” and his callous disrespect for military service, add up to a national security threat.

With the election less than a month away, it’s time to maintain laser-like attention on these issues. To be distracted by Trump’s continued showmanship is a disservice to your readers and to the country.

Jack Van Sambeek, Bonita

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Deep down in my soulless, non-Christian heart, I keep telling myself that I do not want anyone to suffer. I am battling with myself with regard to the president.

I know what is right. And yet, when I consider a leader who separates children from their parents, is trying to take health coverage away from millions of people and has no regard for the truth, I am almost embarrassed to say that I am losing that battle.

Larry Harmell, Granada Hills

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The president has added an entirely new meaning to the phrase “toxic masculinity.”

John Ashbaugh, San Luis Obispo