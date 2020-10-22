Letters to the Editor: Vote — and then protest if Trump tries to undermine the election

To the editor: Your editorial about President Trump attempting to undermine our election contained much wisdom and sound advice. However, you neglected to mention a crucial component to preserving our democracy: the active participation of citizens.

If Trump refuses to accept the results of the election, attempts to stop the vote count or engages in any other nefarious schemes to remain in power, Americans must be prepared to act immediately.

A number of organizations, including Protect the Results (a national coalition), are planning to peacefully protest any coup attempts. Given that the vote count may take days or weeks, we have to commit to showing up for as long as it takes.

If the last four years have taught us anything, it is that we must not sit at home waiting for Congress or the courts to do the right thing. Taking our country back begins with voting, but it cannot end there.

Advertisement

Martha Cody, Los Osos

..

To the editor: Your long editorial engaged in rank speculation about Trump fighting back if he loses the election. You made no mention of the almost four-year effort by the Democrats to set aside the 2016 election results. The left has never accepted Trump’s victory in 2016.

What was truly puzzling was your failure to address the possibility that Trump may actually win the election. A recent Gallup poll found that 56% of Americans believe Trump will win, and 56% say they are better off today than they were four years ago. Those polls were post-COVID-19.

Advertisement

Perhaps that will be your next big editorial, where you talk about what the left might do to undermine the results of the election. I for one look forward to this piece.

George A. Vandeman, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: Thank you for stating our election vulnerabilities. But I have to ask: Why wouldn’t a self-described billionaire in his mid-70s respond to defeat by enjoying the food and golf at his Mar a Lago resort?

Advertisement

The answer to that question is fear.

On Jan. 21, the likely former president will be fully exposed to real estate and tax fraud investigations in New York state. Trump can only try to delay his reckoning for a year or two with challenges and appeals.

So, it is Trump’s raw fear of legal consequences that makes the scenarios in your editorial extremely important. What can we do about that? Vote.

Brian Roberts, Covina