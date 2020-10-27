Letters to the Editor: Why you shouldn’t yell at that jogger who isn’t wearing a mask

To the editor: I am 79 and outraged that masks have become a political issue. You are weak if you wear one, strong if you don’t. It’s absolute nonsense. (“Every L.A. neighborhood needs a ‘mask cop’ like Charles Dirks,” letters, Oct. 25)

Until March, I worked out at the gym a few days a week and ran outdoors on the others. When the gyms closed, I began to run every day. I do this to stay strong, keep my lung function intact and improve my immune system. So far, so good.

It is close to impossible to run in a mask, so I don’t. Mindful of the realities of floating aerosols carrying pesky coronaviruses, as I approach others during my run, whether they’re masked or not, I run well away from them. When going to public places I mask up, especially if I’m indoors.

Not wearing a mask while in a crowded Oval Office while you-know-who is shouting into the phone is one thing. Running outdoors while passing others yards and yards away is something else. It might be helpful if we calmed down and got a little perspective.

Andy Marias, Westlake Village