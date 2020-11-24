Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden should absolutely sue to start the transition

To the editor: Columnist Harry Litman suggests that President-elect Joe Biden should not sue the Trump administration for its failure to begin the transition because it is possible the courts will not grant relief and the courts are not inclined to accuse a president of acting in bad faith.

I disagree. This is why Biden should sue:

First, he needs to demonstrate that he will be proactive when needed. He states, correctly, that the failure to release transition funds is harming people. So don’t wait; take action.

Second, President Trump has broadcast his bad faith with his campaign’s frivolous lawsuits and nonsensical conspiracy theories. The blatant attempts to undermine the election results are bad faith personified.

The American electorate is paying attention. Biden needs to file a lawsuit and signify that he will fight the good fight. This feckless encouragement of the Trump administration to release the funds is a waste of time and makes Biden look like a paper tiger.

Terry Shenkman, Culver City

To the editor: In refusing (and not allowing others in his administration) to deal with Biden’s transition team, Trump is following a course that hurts every American.

Yet he expects to run again in 2024? Why does he think that people whose interests he has intentionally harmed would vote for him in four years?

Julian Pollok, Burbank