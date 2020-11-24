Letters to the Editor: Fine, Gavin Newsom is rich. But hypocrisy is another thing

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ostentatious failure to follow his own pandemic guidelines reminds us of a former governor, Jerry Brown, who was ridiculed by some for his frugality because he slept on a mattress on the floor of a Sacramento apartment rather than live in the governor’s mansion.

Voters don’t expect politicians to live as if they were impoverished, but we do expect some humility and consistency between what they say and what they do.

If you campaign on “family values,” then don’t cheat on your spouse. And, if you advocate shared sacrifice, then just do your own share.

Richard W. Merel, Hermosa Beach

To the editor: Lopez thinks that people who refuse to wear masks are going to be emboldened by Newsom attending a dinner party at an expensive Napa Valley restaurant.

Since the start of this pandemic, Newsom has been conscientiously reminding Californians of the gravity of the situation and trying his very best to support the needs of our hospitals. If these no-maskers gave a darn about what Newsom said, they would be wearing masks.

But these people do not care what Newsom says or does. They care only about what they want, so let’s get off Newsom’s back because he has no effect on these people whatsoever.

Newsom’s lapse in judgments bothers only those who want to take him to task for just being human.

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a medical professional and lifelong Californian, I am appalled at Newsom’s recent actions, and I question whether he should be governor.

Not only did he ignore his own warnings about the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was also not transparent about his activities. How can he expect the people of California to trust and believe in him?

In my opinion, Newsom should consider stepping down as governor.

David Humphrey, Sierra Madre